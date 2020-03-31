SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 575 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 365,472 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,894,000 after acquiring an additional 320,977 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.76. 410,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,904. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

