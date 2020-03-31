SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 2,704 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. 27,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,992. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $59.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76.

