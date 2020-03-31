SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $6.02 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,568,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. 3,257,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,984. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

