SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $843,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. 2,918,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,717,391. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.