SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $86,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,947,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.