SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New $599,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.69. The stock had a trading volume of 184,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,763. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

