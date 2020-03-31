SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.11. 4,011,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,986,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.