SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,028. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average is $120.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.