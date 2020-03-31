SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 274 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $128.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5179 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

