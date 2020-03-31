SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 444 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.40. 3,067,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,820,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

