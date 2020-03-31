SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 657 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $178.30. 30,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,188. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.