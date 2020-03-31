SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.73. 5,079,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,265. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

