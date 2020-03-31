SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes $3.12 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,298,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,944. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

