SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 80,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,336. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5894 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

