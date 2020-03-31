SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.52. 239,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

