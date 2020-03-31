Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading Down 1.9%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.77, 6,666,463 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,170,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 118,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
