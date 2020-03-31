Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading Down 1.9%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.77, 6,666,463 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,170,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 118,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

