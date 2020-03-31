Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.08, 120,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,451,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $543.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 62.56%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $14,786,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

