Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Deutsche Bank

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.68.

TGT stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.01. 4,485,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Target by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after buying an additional 137,949 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

