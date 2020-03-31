TD Securities Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$19.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.14.

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $771.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

