Team (NYSE:TISI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at KeyCorp

Team (NYSE:TISI) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Team from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:TISI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 281,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $169.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. Team has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $287.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Team will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Team news, CEO Amerino Gatti bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,786.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Team during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Team by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Team in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

