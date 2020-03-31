Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.19, approximately 409,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,173,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 83,076 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,930,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

