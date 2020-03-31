Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.56. 3,617,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,800. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -118.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.