Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.34. The stock had a trading volume of 218,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,884. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.