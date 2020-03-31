Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.56.
Shares of Telenav stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 278,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,028. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 380,196 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 321,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 255,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Telenav
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
