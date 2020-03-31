Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of Telenav stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 278,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,028. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenav will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 380,196 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 321,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 255,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

