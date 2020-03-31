Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to “Outperform”

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.72.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

