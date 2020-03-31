Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 11,601 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,973,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,067,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

