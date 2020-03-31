Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 473,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35,671 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

NYSE COP traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,101,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,931,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

