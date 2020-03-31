Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 43,542 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,156,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 137.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 137,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,124,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,824. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.5965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

