Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 5,260 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.73. 280,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,660. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from to in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

