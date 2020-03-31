Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 9,882 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,531,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

