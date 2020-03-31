Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

NYSE:LMT traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,965. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

