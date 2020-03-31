Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $397,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. 5,086,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,038,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

