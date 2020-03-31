Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $493,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

T stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. 27,678,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,552,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

