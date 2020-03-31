Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $855,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Boeing stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.37. 21,764,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151,942. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

