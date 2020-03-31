Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,265. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

