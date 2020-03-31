Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.82. 1,226,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.79. The company has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

