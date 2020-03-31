Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX remained flat at $$71.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,279,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,947,360. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

