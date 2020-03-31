Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,426,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,674,000 after purchasing an additional 526,136 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

