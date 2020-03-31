Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. 157,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.