Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

