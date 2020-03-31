Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after acquiring an additional 240,647 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 50,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.