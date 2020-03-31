Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,579 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Target makes up 0.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,639,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

TGT traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.27. 3,591,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

