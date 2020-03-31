Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,852,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

