Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 30,860 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,770,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,558,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

