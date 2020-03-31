Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TER. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 19,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,377,498.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,891.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.