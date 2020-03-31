Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,431,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,166. The company has a market capitalization of $972.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Terex has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty bought 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Insiders acquired a total of 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 808,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

