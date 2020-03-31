TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 7.7%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 44,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,148,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered TETRA Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.75.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $259.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 65,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 170,083 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

