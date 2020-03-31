Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.09.

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,535,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,134,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 598,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.26. 1,041,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

