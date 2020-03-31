Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

TXRH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.22. 916,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

