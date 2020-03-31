TFG Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,612 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $48,568,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, hitting $343.90. 859,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,965. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

